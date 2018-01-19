BuzzFeed News

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Internet Bullshit

This week's stories about about Tide pods and sharks.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on January 19, 2018, at 6:05 p.m. ET

  1. Melania Trump stole her Martin Luther King Jr. Day tweet from Michelle Obama.

    REAL
    It's fake!

    As Snopes reports, Melania Trump's tweet is real, but Michelle Obama never said those words.

  2. Prince Harry said Donald Trump is not welcome at his wedding, saying the US president is a "serious threat to human rights."

    Getty Images
    REAL
    It's fake!

    This is one of many hoaxes going around about the royal wedding, AP reports.

  3. Is the information in this image real or fake?

    archive.is
    REAL
    It's fake!

    None of the people in the photo are members of Congress, Snopes reports.

  4. Top Marine Corps leaders had to issue a warning against eating Tide Pods because of the recent viral meme.

    Getty Images
    REAL
    It's fake!

    This story was published by satirical website Duffel Blog, Snopes reports. For the record, here's what will happen to your body if you eat a Tide pod.

  5. According to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who said she had a relationship with Donald Trump, the president wants all sharks to die.

    Getty Images
    REAL
    It's real!

    There are even shark tweets from the president confirming he dislikes the predators.

  6. Sweden's prime minister wants to deploy an army to the country's no-go zones and warned citizens to prepare for an upcoming "civil war."

    Getty Images
    REAL
    It's fake!

    There are no "no-go" zones in Sweden and there is no civil war brewing, AP reports.

  7. President Obama played the popular HQ Trivia game.

    Twitter: @tjortenzi
    REAL
    It's fake!

    Spokesperson Katie Hill told BuzzFeed News Obama was actually celebrating his wife's birthday.

