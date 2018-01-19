If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Internet Bullshit
This week's stories about about Tide pods and sharks.
-
Melania Trump stole her Martin Luther King Jr. Day tweet from Michelle Obama.
It's fake!
As Snopes reports, Melania Trump's tweet is real, but Michelle Obama never said those words.
-
Prince Harry said Donald Trump is not welcome at his wedding, saying the US president is a "serious threat to human rights."
It's fake!
This is one of many hoaxes going around about the royal wedding, AP reports.
-
Is the information in this image real or fake?
It's fake!
None of the people in the photo are members of Congress, Snopes reports.
-
Top Marine Corps leaders had to issue a warning against eating Tide Pods because of the recent viral meme.
It's fake!
This story was published by satirical website Duffel Blog, Snopes reports. For the record, here's what will happen to your body if you eat a Tide pod.
-
According to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who said she had a relationship with Donald Trump, the president wants all sharks to die.
It's real!
There are even shark tweets from the president confirming he dislikes the predators.
-
Sweden's prime minister wants to deploy an army to the country's no-go zones and warned citizens to prepare for an upcoming "civil war."
It's fake!
There are no "no-go" zones in Sweden and there is no civil war brewing, AP reports.
-
President Obama played the popular HQ Trivia game.
It's fake!
Spokesperson Katie Hill told BuzzFeed News Obama was actually celebrating his wife's birthday.
-
