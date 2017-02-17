If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News
It's been a busy week. Can you tell the real from the fake?
-
Malaysian authorities said the woman they arrested for killing Korean dictator Kim Jong-un's half-brother was tricked into thinking she was part of a comedy show prank.RealFake
It's real!
The Guardian reports that the 25-year-old suspect was paid to be involved in pranks like "convincing men to close their eyes and spray them with water," the report said. Kim Jong-nam was the last target and the woman was unaware that there were dangerous substances in the water.
-
One of the suspects was seen wearing an "LOL" t-shirt while leaving the scene of the crime.RealFake
It's real!
CCTV footage showed the suspect fleeing an airport in an "LOL" t-shirt. Predictably, the internet had a field day with this one.
-
A Russian spy ship is hanging out off the coast of Virginia.RealFake
It's real!
And it keeps moving around, ABC News reports. President Donald Trump said the ship's presence is "not good."
-
Seth Rogen messaged Donald Trump Jr., asking for him to tell Donald Trump to step down.RealFake
It's real!
Rogen sent Trump Jr. direct messages on Twitter and posted screenshots.
-
Senator John McCain told Ashton Kutcher he's better looking in the movies than in real life.RealFake
It's real!
Kutcher testified at a Senate committee on human trafficking, but before they got to the serious stuff, John McCain told the star he looks better in movies. Kutcher blew McCain a kiss in return.
-
Russian state media outlets were told by the Kremlin to stop fawning over Donald Trump.RealFake
It's real!
Bloomberg reported that the state-run media outlets were told to pipe down about Trump by the Kremlin.
-
The head of Lithuania’s Tourist Department had to resign because a promotional campaign he oversaw used photos from countries that were not Lithuania.RealFake
It's real!
The tourism campaign, titled "Real is beautiful," used images from Norway, Finland and Slovakia, OCCRP reports.
-
