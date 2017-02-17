BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

news / debunked / quiz

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

It's been a busy week. Can you tell the real from the fake?

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 17, 2017, at 3:43 p.m. ET

  1. Malaysian authorities said the woman they arrested for killing Korean dictator Kim Jong-un's half-brother was tricked into thinking she was part of a comedy show prank.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The Guardian reports that the 25-year-old suspect was paid to be involved in pranks like "convincing men to close their eyes and spray them with water," the report said. Kim Jong-nam was the last target and the woman was unaware that there were dangerous substances in the water.

    It's real!
    Via Getty Images

  2. One of the suspects was seen wearing an "LOL" t-shirt while leaving the scene of the crime.

    CCTV handout
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    CCTV footage showed the suspect fleeing an airport in an "LOL" t-shirt. Predictably, the internet had a field day with this one.

    It's real!
    Via Getty Images

  3. A Russian spy ship is hanging out off the coast of Virginia.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    And it keeps moving around, ABC News reports. President Donald Trump said the ship's presence is "not good."

    It's real!
    Via Getty Images

  4. Seth Rogen messaged Donald Trump Jr., asking for him to tell Donald Trump to step down.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Rogen sent Trump Jr. direct messages on Twitter and posted screenshots.

    It's real!
    Via Getty Images

  5. Senator John McCain told Ashton Kutcher he's better looking in the movies than in real life.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Kutcher testified at a Senate committee on human trafficking, but before they got to the serious stuff, John McCain told the star he looks better in movies. Kutcher blew McCain a kiss in return.

    It's real!
    Via Getty Images

  6. Russian state media outlets were told by the Kremlin to stop fawning over Donald Trump.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Bloomberg reported that the state-run media outlets were told to pipe down about Trump by the Kremlin.

    It's real!
    Via Getty Images

  7. The head of Lithuania’s Tourist Department had to resign because a promotional campaign he oversaw used photos from countries that were not Lithuania.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The tourism campaign, titled "Real is beautiful," used images from Norway, Finland and Slovakia, OCCRP reports.

    It's real!
    Via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT