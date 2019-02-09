If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News
This week we have stories about the heart eyes emoji, Tom Brady, and a man who came back to life.
-
1. A baby born in California was named heart eyes emoji, heart eyes emoji, heart eyes emoji Reiner.
It's fake!
The story was published by a hoax news website, LeadStories reports.
-
2. This is a real image of Tom Brady kissing Bill Belichick on the lips.
It's fake!
This photoshopped image has been around since 2015, Snopes reports.
-
3. The crime rate in El Paso dropped after the border fence was built there.
It's fake!
During the State Of The Union, president Trump said El Paso had high rates of violent crime until the border wall was built there, but that's not accurate. The remark was disputed by the mayor of El Paso, who said it was never one of the most dangerous cities in the US to begin with, Snopes reports.
-
4. A woman found a man she didn't know in her apartment closet, wearing her clothes.
It's real!
Investigators said the man seems to have been on drugs and got inside through a window.
-
5. This is a real photograph of Donald Trump posing with his parents, who wore KKK robes.
It's fake!
Just a case of bad photoshop, PolitiFact reports.
-
6. A Florida nursing home was shut down by the FDA for serving seniors dog food.
It's fake!
The article was published by a well-known hoax site, Lead Stories reports.
-
7. A man who was revived from a drug overdose stole and crashed a police cruiser.
It's real!
Police in Ohio said the man stole the cruiser just minutes after being revived, AP reports. The police are still searching for him.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.