 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Reporting To You

If You Get 7/7 On This Fake News Quiz, You're A Superhero

If You Get 7/7 On This Fake News Quiz, You're A Superhero

This week we have stories about dog wigs, a bank robber, and a man in a gorilla suit.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 24, 2019, at 10:44 a.m. ET

  1. A 79-year-old man was arrested for making wigs out of dozens of neighborhood dogs.

    worldnewsdailyreport.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This story came from a well-known fake news website that labels itself as satire, Lead Stories reports.

  2. The Washington Post is being sued for $250,000,000 by the Covington Catholic student who went viral.

    instagram.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The student, Nicholas Sandmann, is accusing the Washington Post of falsely describing him as racist and an instigator of a confrontation with a Native American man at a Washington, DC protest.

  3. Is this a real tweet from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

    snopes.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This tweet came from an account that claims it parodies the Congresswoman, Snopes reports.

  4. A man who robbed a bank was caught by police when he slipped and dropped his gun and money in front of them.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The man who robbed a bank in Waterville, Maine, was caught when he slipped on the ice and fell in front a police officer who just happened to be there, Central Maine reports.

  5. Is this a real photo of a bear chasing a cyclist in Canada?

    Inspire Uplift/Facebook
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The image is photoshopped, Snopes reports, the original photo from 2014 doesn't include the cyclist.

  6. The US Supreme Court ruled that a national emergency is within the powers of the president.

    Pool / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The website that published this story is part of a network of fake news websites, Lead Stories reports.

  7. A man in a gorilla suit broke into a home and hid under the bed before being arrested.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Police in Louisiana arrested the man after receiving calls about a suspicious person walking across people's lawns, AP reports.

ADVERTISEMENT