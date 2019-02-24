If You Get 7/7 On This Fake News Quiz, You're A Superhero
This week we have stories about dog wigs, a bank robber, and a man in a gorilla suit.
-
A 79-year-old man was arrested for making wigs out of dozens of neighborhood dogs.
It's fake!
This story came from a well-known fake news website that labels itself as satire, Lead Stories reports.
-
The Washington Post is being sued for $250,000,000 by the Covington Catholic student who went viral.
It's real!
The student, Nicholas Sandmann, is accusing the Washington Post of falsely describing him as racist and an instigator of a confrontation with a Native American man at a Washington, DC protest.
-
Is this a real tweet from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?
It's fake!
This tweet came from an account that claims it parodies the Congresswoman, Snopes reports.
-
A man who robbed a bank was caught by police when he slipped and dropped his gun and money in front of them.
It's real!
The man who robbed a bank in Waterville, Maine, was caught when he slipped on the ice and fell in front a police officer who just happened to be there, Central Maine reports.
-
Is this a real photo of a bear chasing a cyclist in Canada?
It's fake!
The image is photoshopped, Snopes reports, the original photo from 2014 doesn't include the cyclist.
-
The US Supreme Court ruled that a national emergency is within the powers of the president.
It's fake!
The website that published this story is part of a network of fake news websites, Lead Stories reports.
-
A man in a gorilla suit broke into a home and hid under the bed before being arrested.
It's real!
Police in Louisiana arrested the man after receiving calls about a suspicious person walking across people's lawns, AP reports.
-
