Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit

This week we have stories about Black Panther, Apple, and eye worms.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on February 16, 2018, at 6:03 p.m. ET

  1. The poem in this Tweet was written by a student in Baltimore.

    It's fake!

    The tweet went viral, but it was written by a grown man. The Baltimore Sun spoke to the man who wrote it, Joshua T. Dickerson.

  2. The tweet below includes a real BuzzFeed News story about the Florida high school shooting.

    It's fake!

    In the aftermath of the tragedy, the fake screenshot attributed to BuzzFeed circulated on various social media platforms. Here is the list of hoaxes surrounding the shooting.

  3. Apple employees keep walking into the glass walls at Apple's famous headquarters.

    It's real!

    As Bloomberg reported, Apple employees took to putting sticky notes on the glass walls to avoid walking into them.

  4. The screenshot in the post below is a real tweet from a reporter.

    It's fake!

    Miami Herald reporter Alex Harris became subject of targeted harassment after being among the first to reach out to survivors of the shooting. There were two fake tweets attributed to her circulating, but the social network told BuzzFeed News they weren't a violation of policy.

  5. A person got assaulted at a Black Panther premiere because she's white.

    It's fake!

    Trolls on Twitter are spreading old photos to falsely claim they were assaulted at a Black Panther screening.

  6. A woman was the first person ever to be infected with a worm that usually breeds in cow eyeballs.

    OHSU Ophthalmology
    It's real!

    14 cattle worms infected her eye, BuzzFeed News reported.

  7. Barack Obama's official portrait contains a secret image of sperm.

    It's fake!

    What Sean Hannity thought was a "sperm" is actually a vein Obama has. Here's proof.

