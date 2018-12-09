Find Out If You Got Duped By The Internet With This Week's Fake News Quiz
This week we have stories about the French protests, Donald Trump, and a baby born from a dead woman's uterus.
Is this epic bird-flipping fight real?
It's fake!
The fight was staged, the Daily Beast reports, but that doesn't make it any less inspiring.
Is this a weapon that was confiscated from a protester in France?
It's fake!
The image predates the France protests, fact-checking website Truth or Fiction reports, and the joke went over some people's heads.
Was a baby born to a woman with a uterus transplant from a deceased donor?
It's real!
For the first time, a woman gave birth after undergoing a uterus transplant from a deceased donor. The baby was conceived via in vitro fertilization and born to a 32-year-old woman in Brazil.
Were people in Paris chanting "We want Trump"?
It's fake!
One viral video, and likely the source of the false claims, is not from France. It's actually from England, but that didn't stop the spread of the viral hoax.
Did Trump sign a document in the wrong place?
It's fake!
Trump seems to have signed the new trade agreement document in the correct place despite viral speculations otherwise, a source told BuzzFeed News.
Did a man try to lower his legal age by 20 years citing his "emotional state"?
It's real!
A "positivity guru" tried to lower his legal age by 20 years, but a Dutch court rejected his attempt, the Guardian reports.
Did the Nigerian president say he's real and not a clone?
It's real!
Muhammadu Buhari, who has disappeared for months at a stretch before, reassured supporters at a town hall event in Poland, where he was attending the UN Climate Change Conference, “It’s the real me, I assure you. I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday, and I will still go strong.”
