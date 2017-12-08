BuzzFeed News

Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Internet BS

Morgue workers, Prince Harry, and Alabama churches, oh my.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on December 8, 2017, at 5:19 p.m. ET

  1. The fire department had to be called after a YouTuber attempted to cement his head inside a microwave.

    YouTube
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    It took almost an hour to take the microwave off his head, and the fire department was seriously unimpressed.

    It's real!

  2. A morgue worker got cremated after taking a nap on the job.

    Twitter: @NasMaraj
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This hoax originally went viral in March, and it's complete bullshit. Here's why it's around again.

    It's fake!

  3. An Alabama church compared Roy Moore, a Senate candidate who has been accused of molesting teenage girls, to Jesus.

    Screenshot
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    This wasn't the only church that had billboards supporting Moore despite the allegations, Snopes reports.

    It's real!

  4. Prince Harry said Donald Trump is not welcome at his wedding.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    A magazine published an article with the misleading headline, PolitiFact reports, but there's no record of Prince Harry ever saying Trump isn't welcome at the big wedding.

    It's fake!

  5. Germany released a historic statement denouncing the US under Trump's leadership.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The German foreign minister did say there's a need for Germany and Europe to step up their global roles, but Germany as a country did not denounce Trump or the US. The misinformation was spread by a website targeting liberals, Snopes reports.

    It's fake!

  6. People are switching their Twitter location settings to Germany so they can see fewer Nazis in their feed.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Because of Germany's hate speech laws, Twitter blocks more Nazi-related content and users.

    It's real!

  7. A woman who was fired for flipping off the Trump motorcade received 453,673 job offers.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Juli Briskman really did lose her job and got some interest in her career after flipping off the Trump motorcade, but the number of job offers is false, AP reports. She got a few thousand new Twitter followers, though.

    It's fake!
