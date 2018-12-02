BuzzFeed News

Find Out If You Got Duped By The Internet With This Week's Fake News Quiz

Find Out If You Got Duped By The Internet With This Week's Fake News Quiz

This week we have stories about a mini Ice Age, a gender-reveal party, and a very large steer.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on December 2, 2018, at 2:18 p.m. ET

  1. A gender-reveal party started a massive wildfire.

    It's real!

    And now, there's a video that tells us the sex of the baby (it's a boy!). The fire from the party caused $8 million in damages and torched 47,000 acres of grasslands.

  2. This photo of a mom running away from tear gas with her children was staged.

    It's fake!

    No, this photo was not staged, but right-wing websites claimed it was, and it spread across social media.

    It's fake!
  3. This image was created by a Japanese scientist as a stress test.

    It's fake!

    The optical illusion was created by Yurii Perepadia, a 50-year-old graphic designer and illustrator from Ukraine who told BuzzFeed News that everything written in the caption is a lie.

  4. Is this a real photo of a herd of cows?

    It's real!

    The giant steer in the middle is Knickers. He weighs almost 1.4 tons and is nearly 6 feet tall, though the cattle around him are a small breed.

  5. A mini Ice Age is on the way because of sunspot activity that will cause temperatures to drop.

    It's fake!

    According to fact-checking website Climate Feedback, this story was misreported by a handful of news outlets. The phenomenon that NASA observed won't have an effect on the Earth's temperature, just the atmosphere.

  6. This is an image of a US border agent in California being treated after a rock was thrown at him from the other side of the border.

    It's fake!

    The image is from 2013, Snopes reports, and there was no description of the details of the incident when it was first posted.

  7. John McAfee hired an anime shitposter to help him with his 2020 presidential campaign.

    It's real!

    Zoe Nawar, a 20-year-old who lives in Atlanta, told BuzzFeed News that McAfee approached her for help and she agreed. Nawar doesn't share McAfee's political views, describing herself as a communist.

