If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News

This week we have stories about the Oscars, Christmas, and sex on a pyramid.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on December 16, 2018, at 6:55 p.m. ET

  1. Did these two people climb 460 feet to have sex on top of a pyramid?

    It's fake!

    The photographer said he and the model in the photo didn't actually have sex, but people still criticized the stunt as disrespectful.

  2. Did a teacher forcibly cut a student's hair while singing the national anthem?

    It's real!

    A teacher in California was arrested after forcibly cutting a student’s hair while singing the national anthem. The teacher has been removed from the school and could face three and a half years in jail.

  3. Did the BBC ban the song "White Christmas," saying it was racist?

    It's fake!

    A satirical website, which looks like a legitimate news outlet, published the fake story, Lead Stories reports.

  4. Did a professor throw a party instead of a final, but nobody showed up?

    It's fake!

    This professor challenged his class to go viral for an assignment. Their project was this tweet, which went mega-viral and has been viewed more than 7.5 million times.

  5. Are these photos of the same thing from two different angles?

    It's fake!

    These are images that were taken on two different days in two different locations, AFP reports.

  6. Did the Oscars announce right-wing author Jordan Peterson as its host?

    It's fake!

    The story was posted by Babylon Bee, a satirical website, Lead Stories reports.

  7. Did Sweden start calling Christmas holidays "Winter Celebration"?

    It's fake!

    There have been no official statements from Swedish officials on the matter, Snopes reports.

