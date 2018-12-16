If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News
This week we have stories about the Oscars, Christmas, and sex on a pyramid.
-
Did these two people climb 460 feet to have sex on top of a pyramid?
It's fake!
The photographer said he and the model in the photo didn't actually have sex, but people still criticized the stunt as disrespectful.
-
Did a teacher forcibly cut a student's hair while singing the national anthem?
It's real!
A teacher in California was arrested after forcibly cutting a student’s hair while singing the national anthem. The teacher has been removed from the school and could face three and a half years in jail.
-
Did the BBC ban the song "White Christmas," saying it was racist?
It's fake!
A satirical website, which looks like a legitimate news outlet, published the fake story, Lead Stories reports.
-
Did a professor throw a party instead of a final, but nobody showed up?
It's fake!
This professor challenged his class to go viral for an assignment. Their project was this tweet, which went mega-viral and has been viewed more than 7.5 million times.
-
Are these photos of the same thing from two different angles?
It's fake!
These are images that were taken on two different days in two different locations, AFP reports.
-
Did the Oscars announce right-wing author Jordan Peterson as its host?
It's fake!
The story was posted by Babylon Bee, a satirical website, Lead Stories reports.
-
Did Sweden start calling Christmas holidays "Winter Celebration"?
It's fake!
There have been no official statements from Swedish officials on the matter, Snopes reports.
-
