If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Internet BS
Poop, nudity, and DNA tests are on this week's docket.
-
The Washington Redskins have officially changed their name to the Washington Redhawks.
It's fake!
A series of fake websites mimicking news organizations claimed the team changed the name, but it didn't. The hoax was actually part of a campaign by Native American group Rising Hearts that was meant to show how easy it would be to change the name, which is considered a slur, BuzzFeed News reports.
-
Is this viral photo of a dog pooping on 10 Downing Street real or fake?
It's fake!
The dog and its excrements have been photoshopped into a 2013 Associated Press photo of the residence, Snopes reports.
-
A naked man jumped on top of a truck near the Washington, DC, airport.
It's real!
The man got out of his car, stripped, mounted a truck, used a knife to stab through the roof, punched out the window, and hurt the dog inside. The dog is on her way to recovery, NBC Washington reports.
-
A surgeon in the UK admitted to burning his initials onto his patients' livers.
It's real!
The doctor pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and resigned from his job, the Associated Press reported.
-
A mosque in Canada asked for women workers to be kept off the construction site nearby.
It's fake!
An inaccurate report from TVA broadcast the misinformation, BuzzFeed News reports, but the mosque made no such demand and is asking for an apology.
-
Another human foot washed up on Canada's shores, bringing the count to 13 in total.
It's real!
All the feet that washed up were inside running shoes, which act like flotation devices, BuzzFeed News reports.
-
DNA testing companies said they "screw with the racists" by changing ancestry tests.
It's fake!
The claim was made by one anonymous employee and was published to a known humor site, Snopes reports. No DNA companies have said they alter the tests.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.