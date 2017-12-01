If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Internet BS
Time to get googling.
1. Putin took a lollipop from a child during a holiday church service.
It's fake!
This picture has been circulating since at least 2013, Snopes reports, but the original version clearly shows Putin stealing candy from a child is photoshopped.
2. Bruce Willis told Jimmy Fallon that Donald Trump "might be the best president ever."
It's fake!
This fake news stems from Willis's appearance on Fallon's show in 2015. The hoax has been going around since then — the most recent iteration adding fake quotes attributed to the Die Hard star.
3. American Airlines has no pilots to fly on Christmas because of a scheduling computer glitch.
It's real!
The union told CNBC the situation was caused by a glitch in the scheduling system, but American Airlines is hoping it won't have to cancel flights during one of the busiest travel seasons.
4. Pope Francis said that Jesus is metaphorical, not literal.
It's fake!
Yournewswire, an unreliable website known to publish hoaxes, wrote the false claim that the pope said Jesus was metaphorical. There is no evidence the pope said that, PolitiFact reports.
5. Canada legalized euthanasia, allowing parents to kill children with disabilities.
It's fake!
Articles published on several unreliable websites falsely claimed that Canada's assisted suicide law was extended to allow parents to consent to euthanizing their children. That's completely false, Snopes reports.
6. President Trump approved a $13-million stimulus for seniors this Christmas.
It's fake!
That story was published by a self-described liberal troll, PolitiFact reports, and is complete fiction.
7. A man was arrested for stealing a Ferrari after he stopped to ask for gas money.
It's real!
The man who stole the $300,000 car while wearing a Ferrari jacket was driving erratically and asking for gas money, AP reports. Police found the car at a nearby gas station and the man hiding in the bushes behind a Holiday Inn.
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
