Only Fools Will Fail This Fake News Quiz
Are you getting caught up in viral internet BS?
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Pope Francis is "not a man of God" and is "using his platform to push a dangerous far-left political ideology on vulnerable people around the world."
It's fake!
There's no record of Putin ever making such a statement, PolitiFact reports.
-
Republican Sen. John McCain accidentally voted against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
It's fake!
The claim was spread by websites Americannews88 and Spinzon, which frequently publish hoaxes and incorrect information, Snopes reports.
-
A recent college graduate was sentenced to 100 days in jail after pleading guilty to registering dead and fake voters in the lead-up to the 2016 election.
It's real!
Andrew Spieles pleaded guilty to fabricating 18 voters in Virginia and told the FBI he worked alone, according to the Epoch Times.
-
A top Trump adviser said the bombing of a Minnesota mosque could be a "fake hate crime."
It's real!
Three days after the bombing, Sebastian Gorka, a Trump adviser, said he wasn't convinced that the attack wasn't a "fake hate crime."
-
Is the information in this viral image real or fake?
It's fake!
Bill Clinton did broker a deal with North Korea, PolitiFact reports, but the deal failed and North Korea withdrew from it. It's also false to claim the agreement would have provided North Korea with nukes.
-
An online store sparked outrage after selling horse burkas for Muslim customers.
It's fake!
The article was posted on a satirical website, Snopes reports, and the "burkas" are coverings horses sometimes wear for protection against insect bites.
-
Seven ships are preparing for the massive deportation of Muslims next week.
It's fake!
Several hoax websites ran stories with the headline, but the articles provided no information and the images accompanying them featured ships from a British cruise line, AP reports.
-
