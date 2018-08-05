Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit
This week we have stories about ninjas, face-sitting, and a whole new species.
This is a real Instagram post by a Democratic House candidate.
It's real!
It's 2018 and we're having political conversations about Bigfoot erotica?♀️
Researchers have discovered a new animal, which is a mix of a whale and a dolphin.
It's real!
A mix between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, the new creature has been lovingly dubbed a "wholphin" by the internet. Here's everything you need to know about it.
There is a movement in the LGBTQ+ community to accept pedophilia as a sexual orientation.
It's fake!
Far-right trolls and conspiracy theorists have tried to push this hoax onto the LGBTQ+ community, certain celebrities, and even the self-described "antifa," but it's not true.
A drug cartel put a bounty on a police dog because she’s sniffed out over 2,000 kilos of cocaine.
It's real!
Sombra has helped capture over 245 criminals and is now being moved around Colombia for her own safety.
A woman’s girlfriend sat on her face too hard and broke her neck.
It's fake!
Tiff Van Buskirk, the woman in the photo, borrowed the neck brace for a Twitter joke that some took seriously. Her neck wasn't broken. It was, however, sprained.
Japan is hiring ninjas for $85,000 per year.
It's fake!
An NPR interview taken out of context caused a whole lot of confusion. Because of depopulation in Japan, Iga, the city that's known as the birthplace of ninjas, doesn't have enough people to open a second ninja museum. But it's not hiring ninjas. The confusion caused the mayor to call a press conference and issue a statement denying the ninja shortage in several different languages.
In Canada, where marijuana is about to be legalized, Molson Coors will develop cannabis-infused drinks.
It's real!
The beer company is getting in on the weed game, but the drinks won't have alcohol in them, according to the Canadian Press.
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.