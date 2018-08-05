BuzzFeed News

Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit

This week we have stories about ninjas, face-sitting, and a whole new species.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on August 5, 2018, at 11:28 a.m. ET

  1. This is a real Instagram post by a Democratic House candidate.

    It's real!

    It's 2018 and we're having political conversations about Bigfoot erotica?‍♀️

  2. Researchers have discovered a new animal, which is a mix of a whale and a dolphin.

    Cascadia Research Collective / Via Facebook: CascadiaResearch
    It's real!

    A mix between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, the new creature has been lovingly dubbed a "wholphin" by the internet. Here's everything you need to know about it.

  3. There is a movement in the LGBTQ+ community to accept pedophilia as a sexual orientation.

    Twitter
    It's fake!

    Far-right trolls and conspiracy theorists have tried to push this hoax onto the LGBTQ+ community, certain celebrities, and even the self-described "antifa," but it's not true.

  4. A drug cartel put a bounty on a police dog because she’s sniffed out over 2,000 kilos of cocaine.

    Fernando Vergara / AP
    It's real!

    Sombra has helped capture over 245 criminals and is now being moved around Colombia for her own safety.

  5. A woman’s girlfriend sat on her face too hard and broke her neck.

    Twitter: @platonicreampie
    It's fake!

    Tiff Van Buskirk, the woman in the photo, borrowed the neck brace for a Twitter joke that some took seriously. Her neck wasn't broken. It was, however, sprained.

  6. Japan is hiring ninjas for $85,000 per year.

    Bloom Image / Getty Images
    It's fake!

    An NPR interview taken out of context caused a whole lot of confusion. Because of depopulation in Japan, Iga, the city that's known as the birthplace of ninjas, doesn't have enough people to open a second ninja museum. But it's not hiring ninjas. The confusion caused the mayor to call a press conference and issue a statement denying the ninja shortage in several different languages.

  7. In Canada, where marijuana is about to be legalized, Molson Coors will develop cannabis-infused drinks.

    Flickr: meddygarnet
    It's real!

    The beer company is getting in on the weed game, but the drinks won't have alcohol in them, according to the Canadian Press.

