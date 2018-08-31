BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit

news / quiz

Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit

This week we have stories about Google, George Orwell, and Korean pop music.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 31, 2018, at 4:07 p.m. ET

  1. Did Google stop promoting the State of the Union address on its homepage when Trump became president?

    Twitter
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It’s fake!

    The Internet Archive, a screenshot, and a statement from Google all show that the video the president shared was inaccurate.

  2. There’s a CCTV camera outside a house where George Orwell lived.

    Facebook
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It’s fake!

    A reverse image search and Google streetview confirm the image is fake, AFP reports.

  3. Jamaica made Korean pop music illegal in the country.

    8shit.net
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It’s fake!

    The story was posted to a site that labels itself as satire, but the screenshot went viral. A spokesperson for Jamaica’s prime minister ultimately stepped in to tweet, “This is NOT TRUE!!!!!”

  4. Police found a headless torso in a fish tank in San Francisco.

    Twitter
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It’s real!

    Police said they found the body in the house of a man who was reported missing. The corpse had decomposed so much that police couldn’t figure out the body’s identity or sex.

  5. Old Reddit posts show that the Jacksonville shooter posted anti-Trump messages and supported the “resistance.”

    Hal Turner Show
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It’s fake!

    The real person behind the Reddit account posted an Ask Me Anything thread after the shooting. He told BuzzFeed News the outlets that claimed he was the shooter didn’t reach out to him for verification.

  6. New York City showed up as “Jewtropolis” on the Snapchat map.

    Twitter
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It’s real!

    Snapchat and a handful of other services use a third-party map called Mapbox. One possible explanation is that Mapbox pulled in vandalized data.

  7. The video below shows journalists staging migrants drowning.

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Twitter: @AmyMek
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    An investigation by AFP shows the viral video was actually the filming of a documentary about the 1922 Greek exodus.

ADVERTISEMENT