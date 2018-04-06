If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News
This week there are stories about seagulls, condoms, and the March for Our Lives.
-
The latest viral teen trend is the Condom Challenge, which involves snorting condoms.
It's fake!
Teens were doing this in 2013 and there's a handful of more recent videos, but to say that it's recent or viral is misleading. Also, snorting condoms is a terrible idea.
-
A man was banned from a hotel because seagulls trashed his room while eating his huge stash of pepperoni.
It's real!
He left a case of pepperoni in front of an open window, which is what caused the seagull situation. After almost 18 years, the hotel lifted the ban. It's a wild story.
-
The Muslim community in Manchester asked people to avoid walking dogs "in the public sphere."
It's fake!
This flyer really was distributed in England, but it happened almost two years ago and showed clear signs of being a hoax. Yet the flyer and its claims went viral again this week.
-
A news organization altered photos of YouTube HQ shooting suspect Nasim Najafi Aghdam to make her appear to have lighter skin and eyes.
It's fake!
The photo used by Mashable came directly from the suspect's personal social media account, according to a Mashable editor. Here's the misinformation that was going around about the YouTube attack.
-
The video in the tweet below shows members of the caravan traveling from Honduras through Mexico to the US assaulting law enforcement officers.
It's fake!
The video is from five years ago, but many accounts tweeted it as if it's recent. Here's why people are fleeing their country and are trying to get to the US.
-
Organizers of the March for Our Lives rally applied for a permit months before the Parkland shooting.
It's fake!
This claim was pushed by several unreliable conservative blogs, but there is no truth to it, Snopes reports.
-
MMA fighter Conor McGregor was arrested after trying to throw a guardrail at a passing van.
It's real!
McGregor surrendered to police after ramming a guardrail in the direction of a van said to be carrying his opponent.
-
