If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News
Can you take on internet BS?
-
French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is having an affair with his older wife's daughter.
It's fake!
The rumor is part of trolls' efforts to discredit the candidate and get the right-wing Marine LePen elected as president. Here's how the hoaxes are being spread.
-
A giant bunny died on a United Airlines flight while on the way to its owner.
It's real!
Simon was a baby bunny, but he was expected to grow to be dog-sized. His owner said he was healthy before dying suddenly while in United's care.
-
Is this viral comparison of Bill Nye's old show and new show real?
It's fake!
Conservative outlets were quick to criticise Bill Nye for "transgender insanity," Snopes reports, but Nye did not actually say that gender is determined by chromosomes.
-
The breakthrough study of humans roaming America 130,000 years ago is being lauded by scientists.
It's fake!
Many scientists are doubting the widely reported study that places humans on the continent 100,000 years before previously thought. The key piece of evidence might be the result of modern humans bulldozing, not pre-historic humans wielding their tools.
-
Is this video of Russian President Vladimir Putin singing Radiohead's "Creep" real?
It's fake!
But the original version of Putin singing "Blueberry Hill" is also a gem
-
Evacuation alarms sounded in Pyongyang, North Korea as residents were evacuated amid fears of a nuclear attack.
It's fake!
The video of the alarm, which sparked the reports, was of an 8.3 magnitude earthquake in Chile, Snopes reports.
-
After a man man sued Coca-Cola for finding a mouse in his drink, the company said the rodent should have been more decomposed.
It's real!
As AP reports, the attourney for Coca-Cola said the mouse should have been in a more advanced stage of decomposition.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
