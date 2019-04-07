If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News
This week we have stories about wind turbines, Nipsey Hussle, and a giant dog.
-
Is this a real picture of a giant dog?
It's fake!
It's not a real 450-pound doggo, Snopes reports, it's the work of Instagram user Christopher Cline who regularly photoshops his dog.
-
Wind turbines cause cancer and could stop people from watching TV.
It's fake
US President Donald Trump said wind farms cause cancer. They don't, but it's part of a long history of Trump attacking wind farms, particularly in places where his company has golf resorts.
-
This is a real and accurate representation of how people with astigmatism see?
It's fake!
Experts told BuzzFeed News the image on the left is just a simple glare and is not an accurate representation of astigmatism.
-
A woman was kicked out of puppy yoga for having bad vibes.
It's real!
A woman in Toronto, Canada, was asked to leave and banned from future events for having bad vibes, the CBC reports.
-
Nipsey Hussle's death is died to a documentary he was making about the late healer Dr. Sebi.
It's fake!
In the wake of the rapper's death, people online plunged into a baseless conspiracy connecting Nipsey to the death of Dr. Sebi, who claimed he cured AIDs, cancer, addiction, and more, without proof.
-
Jay-Z created a $15 million trust fund for deceased rapper Nipsey Hussle's kids.
It's fake!
Although the two were close, the report is fake, Lead Stories reports.
-
An Instagram account held a competition to meed families of the people killed in the Christchurch attack.
It's real!
The page has since removed the post and apologized.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.