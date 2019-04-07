 Skip To Content
If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News

This week we have stories about wind turbines, Nipsey Hussle, and a giant dog.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 7, 2019, at 1:54 p.m. ET

  1. Is this a real picture of a giant dog?

    Twitter: @dodo
    It's fake!

    It's not a real 450-pound doggo, Snopes reports, it's the work of Instagram user Christopher Cline who regularly photoshops his dog.

  2. Wind turbines cause cancer and could stop people from watching TV.

    Getty Images / LOIC VENANCE
    It's fake

    US President Donald Trump said wind farms cause cancer. They don't, but it's part of a long history of Trump attacking wind farms, particularly in places where his company has golf resorts.

  3. This is a real and accurate representation of how people with astigmatism see?

    Twitter: @UnusualFacts6
    It's fake!

    Experts told BuzzFeed News the image on the left is just a simple glare and is not an accurate representation of astigmatism.

  4. A woman was kicked out of puppy yoga for having bad vibes.

    Getty Images
    It's real!

    A woman in Toronto, Canada, was asked to leave and banned from future events for having bad vibes, the CBC reports.

  5. Nipsey Hussle's death is died to a documentary he was making about the late healer Dr. Sebi.

    Jerritt Clark / Getty Images
    It's fake!

    In the wake of the rapper's death, people online plunged into a baseless conspiracy connecting Nipsey to the death of Dr. Sebi, who claimed he cured AIDs, cancer, addiction, and more, without proof.

  6. Jay-Z created a $15 million trust fund for deceased rapper Nipsey Hussle's kids.

    hiphopoverload.com
    It's fake!

    Although the two were close, the report is fake, Lead Stories reports.

  7. An Instagram account held a competition to meed families of the people killed in the Christchurch attack.

    Instagram: @muslimsoftheworld1
    It's real!

    The page has since removed the post and apologized.

