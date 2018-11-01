BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Image Of Caffeinated Monster-Brand Ham Is Fake

Debunked

The Image Of Caffeinated Monster-Brand Ham Is Fake

Back to regularly scheduled programming, everyone.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 1, 2018, at 5:12 p.m. ET

Some Twitter users recently came across a perplexing image of caffeinated, Monster-branded ham sandwich meat.

“White people dont have culture” OK THEN EXPLAIN THIS
ᴠɪɴᴄᴇɴᴛ @vinnybrack

“White people dont have culture” OK THEN EXPLAIN THIS

Reply Retweet Favorite

Immediately they began wondering, What in the ham?!

I HAVE A LOT OF QUESTIONS https://t.co/aRfFSoXLOI
Alex Gervasi @AlexontheMic

I HAVE A LOT OF QUESTIONS https://t.co/aRfFSoXLOI

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people went ham on the jokes.

This maybe the whitest thing I have ever seen https://t.co/OwxcWbspAq
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

This maybe the whitest thing I have ever seen https://t.co/OwxcWbspAq

Reply Retweet Favorite

They were porkin' ridiculous.

Just wait until they find a way to combine Rip-Its and beef jerky into the same snack. https://t.co/Q6Nn06Kzgq
Alex de Campi @alexdecampi

Just wait until they find a way to combine Rip-Its and beef jerky into the same snack. https://t.co/Q6Nn06Kzgq

Reply Retweet Favorite

Well, I'm here to tell you all to take a deep breath, because the Monster ham is not real.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy

The image is watermarked with the username of Adam the Creator, who's known to make fake images, and Momus, a meme-making app.

Twitter

Neither Monster Energy nor Adam Padilla immediately responded to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

There are also no hams listed as a product on the official Monster Energy website.

monsterenergy.com

Sorry to disappoint you, gamers.

so if eat this would it make me better at #BlackOps4? that's what I'm getting at 🤣 https://t.co/u0u1pJOc8x
LOL Network @LOLNetwork

so if eat this would it make me better at #BlackOps4? that's what I'm getting at 🤣 https://t.co/u0u1pJOc8x

Reply Retweet Favorite

I would also like to issue a second apology for my ham-fisted jokes.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Start
ADVERTISEMENT