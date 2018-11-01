The Image Of Caffeinated Monster-Brand Ham Is Fake
Back to regularly scheduled programming, everyone.
Some Twitter users recently came across a perplexing image of caffeinated, Monster-branded ham sandwich meat.
Immediately they began wondering, What in the ham?!
And people went ham on the jokes.
They were porkin' ridiculous.
Well, I'm here to tell you all to take a deep breath, because the Monster ham is not real.
The image is watermarked with the username of Adam the Creator, who's known to make fake images, and Momus, a meme-making app.
Neither Monster Energy nor Adam Padilla immediately responded to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.
There are also no hams listed as a product on the official Monster Energy website.
Sorry to disappoint you, gamers.
I would also like to issue a second apology for my ham-fisted jokes.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.