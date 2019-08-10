Epstein's Victims Still Want Justice Despite His Apparent Suicide In Jail

After officials said disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell on Saturday morning, his accusers and their lawyers are calling for authorities to continue to fight for justice.



"The fact that Jeffrey Epstein was able to commit the selfish act of taking his own life as his world of abuse, exploitation, and corruption unraveled is unfortunate yet predictable," said Brad Edwards, who represents many of Epstein's accusers, in an email to BuzzFeed News.

"While we engaged in contentious legal battles for more than a decade, this is not the ending anyone was looking for," he added. "The victims deserved to see Epstein held accountable, and he owed it to everyone he hurt to accept responsibility for all of the pain he caused."

Epstein was facing a maximum of 45 years in prison after being charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. He had pleaded not guilty.

The financier was accused of paying dozens of underage girls to give him nude "massages" in which he then sexually abused them in the early 2000s. He then allegedly paid some of his victims to recruit other girls to be abused.

Jennifer Araoz, one of the women who said Epstein raped her when she was 15 years old, told NBC news she's "angry Jeffrey Epstein won't have to face his survivors of his abuse in court."

"Epstein is gone but justice must still be served," she said. "I hope the authorities will pursue and prosecute his accomplices and enablers, to ensure redress for his victims."