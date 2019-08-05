Trolls And Far-Right Figures Kept Spreading Their Same Old Hoaxes Even During The El Paso And Dayton Shootings

Online trolls and far-right accounts went back to their standard playbook to spread false information during the El Paso terror attack and Dayton mass shooting — a mundane but terrifying fact that hoax campaigns continue, even at one of the nation’s lowest moments, and despite efforts by social platforms to crush them.



The trolls began posting false information about the gunman’s identity before the public even knew how many people died in the attack. And there were false implications that anti-fascist activists or cartels were responsible for the violence that far outpaced the actual facts being released by police on the scene.

The result is a continuous targeting of institutions — including news outlets, law enforcement officials, and elected officials — by either fostering disbelief in them or getting them to repeat the hoaxes.

Hours after the shooting, the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusis and the attack is being treated as “domestic terrorism” by authorities. — he’s not in a cartel. Crusis left behind a document filled with explicing anti-immigrant, white nationalist hatred — he’s not an anti-fascist. At least 22 were killed and 26 were injured in the attack.



But even after those facts were known, efforts to mischaracterize the shooter’s motivations continued. The disinformation campaigns followed a familiar framework, said Joan Donovan, the director of the Technology and Social Change Research Project at Harvard’s Shorenstein Center.



“It’s starting to feel normal, that’s the problem,” Donovan told BuzzFeed News. “Tactics are modular, so what we end up having is not just a crisis where someone has gone off and murdered people to get attention, you also have a bunch of people using the opportunity to get attention to frame groups they’re in political competition with.”

Among the first falsehoods that circulated was that the shooting was “antifa violence.” The same false narrative was also spread during the shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in 2017 and during the Parkland school shooting in 2018.

This time, it was rooted in a disinformation campaign that began before this weekend’s attacks about antifa planning “a border siege” in El Paso. In a debunk of the conspiracy, Lead Stories wrote that what started out as a call for a “border resistance” protest in El Paso in September was warped to wrongly caracterize activists as violent. "We have no affiliation with Antifa,” the organizers posted to Facebook.

Although the El Paso anifa hoax started with right-wing websites and commentators, it continued circulating during the shooting and eventually made its way to the Lt. Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick. When asked about the shooting on Fox News, Patrick brought up the debunked antifa conspiracy.

“I just saw the last couple of days where Antifa is posting they want to come to El Paso for a 10-day siege,” Patrick said.

Donovan said it’s not surprising that a politician repeated disinformation. Those who spread it often target figures of authority, like politicians or reporters, and celebrate when the campaign works. But those figures spreading disinformation grants it legitimacy.

“Politicians often are working with limited resources but are susceptible to the exact same strategies as the rest of us,” Donovan said. “They’re a trusted source, so you can imagine how quickly a cascade happens.”

This has been the case with previous mass shootings. Another consistent brigading tactic is misrepresenting the name of the shooter, often by pinning the attack on far-right comedian Sam Hyde or YouTube personalities and posting photoshopped images.

During El Paso, someone edited Hyde’s face onto an image of the gunman walking into the WalMart. The Hyde fake has been pushed during almost every mass shooting since 2015, including shootings in Parkland, San Bernardino, Las Vegas, Orlando, Sutherland Springs, and at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California.