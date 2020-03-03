Don’t Buy An Air Purifier To Protect Yourself From Coronavirus

As ever more coronavirus infections in the US are diagnosed, some companies have begun promoting air purifiers as an effective protection against the virus. However, scientists told BuzzFeed News that air purifiers are not the best preventive measure against the coronavirus.

One IndieGoGo air purifier campaign sent out an email titled “Fight Coronavirus with cutting edge tech,” saying that “This tech is being installed in hospitals in Wuhan.” It claims that the air purifier can “eradicate virus on a single air pass” in a fundraising video set to upbeat music. The company has raised nearly $7,000 via the campaign, and said it will ship the devices in April.

The issue, according to experts, are the air filters themselves. Most commercially available air purifiers are high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. They can remove many particles from the air, but coronavirus is too small to be affected.

“Your typical HEPA filter is not going to be able to remove coronavirus from the air,” said Dr. Erin Sorrell, an assistant professor of microbiology and a member of Georgetown’s Center for Global Health Science and Security. “The filter itself is .3 microns and the virus itself is roughly .1 microns.”