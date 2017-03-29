A Racehorse Named Donald Trump Might Be Renamed To Fake News And No This Is Not A Joke
The identity crisis is giving the horse quite the long face.
This is Donald Trump, the president of the United States.
And this is Donald Trump, the South African racehorse.
Donald Trump, the horse, made global headlines earlier this month for his bad behavior. He got neutered for being unable to focus on his work.
Apparently, the behavioral issues went away after the, um, procedure. But now Donald Trump is dealing with an identity crisis. South Africa's National Horseracing Authority called the horse's name "problematic" and asked Snaith to change the name, the Racing Post reports.
Snaith then applied for Donald Trump to be renamed Fake News. The NHA hasn't approved the change yet, but the trainers are hopeful.
-
