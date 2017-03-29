BuzzFeed News

A Racehorse Named Donald Trump Might Be Renamed To Fake News And No This Is Not A Joke

The identity crisis is giving the horse quite the long face.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on March 29, 2017, at 3:22 p.m. ET

This is Donald Trump, the president of the United States.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

And this is Donald Trump, the South African racehorse.

Snaith Racing via Racing Post / Via racingpost.com

Donald Trump, the horse, made global headlines earlier this month for his bad behavior. He got neutered for being unable to focus on his work.

Breaking news ***President Trump GELDED***

Donald Trump's trainer, Justin Snaith, told the Racing Post the horse's boorish behaviour and questionable work ethic gave him no choice.

"President Trump was very vocal and would not focus on his work. I found him to be extremely stubborn. I considered blinkers and a tongue-tie but he was so unmanageable that I had no option but to geld him," Snaith said.

Apparently, the behavioral issues went away after the, um, procedure. But now Donald Trump is dealing with an identity crisis. South Africa's National Horseracing Authority called the horse's name "problematic" and asked Snaith to change the name, the Racing Post reports.

Getty Images

Snaith’s brother, Jonathan, asked the racing authority if they could name the horse Potus. The name was another no-go for the NHA. Their name registration expert said, “We unfortunately cannot allow Potus as management feels that name is too controversial."

Snaith then applied for Donald Trump to be renamed Fake News. The NHA hasn't approved the change yet, but the trainers are hopeful.

Screenshot / Via snaithracing.com

BuzzFeed News contacted Snaith Racing and the NHA for comment but has not heard back yet.

In the meantime, at least Donald Trump is behaving himself. Shine on, you neighing diamond.

