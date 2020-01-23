As Mohammed Bin Salman Allegedly Hacked Jeff Bezos, A Network Of Accounts On Twitter Were Pushing Saudi Propaganda

Twitter

At the same time Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, was allegedly extracting information from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone, a coordinated Twitter campaign was attacking him, Amazon, and the Washington Post, which Bezos owns. And similar attacks continued as recently as today. After the Guardian broke news of the Bezos phone hack on Jan. 21, Marc Owen Jones, assistant professor of Middle Eastern Studies at Qatar's Hamad Bin Khalifa University, found accounts responding with messages denying Saudi involvement within the day. Jones also published a report in the Middle East Eye on Jan. 20 showing a pro-Saudi network still active on Twitter. Those findings raise questions about whether Twitter, which has carried out at least three mass suspensions of pro-Saudi propaganda networks since 2018, has done enough to clear the site of coordinated misinformation. “Twitter needs to do more to allow people to be able to verify their accounts and assure people that they are at least real people. And build [the company’s] awareness of Arabic Twitter, and non-English Twitter,” Jones told BuzzFeed News. “They treat it like a Wild West.” In a statement given yesterday, a Twitter spokesperson defended the site’s actions: “In December, we disclosed a state-backed operation of approximately 90,000 accounts that we proactively removed from Twitter, all of which originated in Saudi Arabia. We continue to take aggressive enforcement action to remove platform manipulation across the service. When we reliably attribute these behaviors to state actors, we will lead with transparency as a matter of principle, disclosing them in full to our public archive — the largest of its kind in the industry.” Jones’ findings came as the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights issued a call for an investigation of the Bezos hack, which included more information on pro-Saudi propaganda spread on Twitter.

And the copy and paste, Saudi trolling of @JeffBezos also begins ...

“The hacking and the campaign are two actions taking place alongside each other, both of which aim, in my view, at intimidating, creating fear, and ultimately controlling or silencing the people who are the object of both hacking and the campaign,” Agnès Callamard, UN special rapporteur on summary executions and extrajudicial killings, told BuzzFeed News. The online campaign against Bezos and the Washington Post was first uncovered by NBC News two weeks after Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian dissident and columnist for the paper, was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018. It consisted of over 100,000 tweets calling for a boycott of Amazon and identifying Bezos as the owner of the Washington Post. That hashtag trended in Saudi Arabia at the time, propelled by a mix of both genuine and bot-like tweets. “At a time when Saudi Arabia was supposedly investigating the killing of Mr. Khashoggi, and prosecuting those it deemed responsible, it was clandestinely waging a massive online campaign against Mr. Bezos and Amazon targeting him principally as the owner of the Washington Post,” the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement on Jan. 22.



Hoaxy / OSoMe / Indiana University Inauthentic account distribution for Boycott Amazon hashtag