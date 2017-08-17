Here's A Growing List Of The Misinformation Going Around About The Barcelona Attack

There has been a lot of uncertainty since news of the attack broke. (This post will be updated.)

A van drove into a crowd of people on Las Ramblas, the main tourist and commercial street in Barcelona, on Thursday, killing and injuring several people in what authorities said was a terrorist attack. Two suspects have been arrested, according to police.

In the aftermath of the attack, rumors started spreading online about the perpetrators and their motivations.

Here's the online misinformation so far: