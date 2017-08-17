Here's A Growing List Of The Misinformation Going Around About The Barcelona Attack
There has been a lot of uncertainty since news of the attack broke. (This post will be updated.)
A van drove into a crowd of people on Las Ramblas, the main tourist and commercial street in Barcelona, on Thursday, killing and injuring several people in what authorities said was a terrorist attack. Two suspects have been arrested, according to police.
In the aftermath of the attack, rumors started spreading online about the perpetrators and their motivations.
Here's the online misinformation so far:
1. There was no hostage situation in Barcelona as early reports suggested.
2. This is not a photo of one of the attackers, it's comedian Sam Hyde.
3. According to the official Twitter account of Spain's Civil Guard, some misinformation about the attack is circulating on WhatsApp.
4. Attacks did not take place in the Spanish city of Vilassar or the Arc de Triomphe in Barcelona — despite rumors.
5. Law enforcement not working any kind of terrorist incident in the Spanish town of Reus, the Catalonian police force said.
Thirteen People Have Died In Barcelona After A Van Rammed Into A Crowd In A Terror Attack
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
