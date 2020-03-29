The First Infant Has Died In The US After Testing Positive For The Coronavirus

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

“Today is a really hard day. I’m reporting 465 new cases and 13 additional deaths, including the tragic death of an infant,” Dr. Ezike said.

This marks the first recorded death in the US of an infant who contracted the virus. A full investigation is underway to determine the baby’s cause of death, said Illinois Department Of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

An infant in Illinois who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has died, the state’s governor said in a press conference on Saturday.

Among the dead reported on Saturday was a state employee from the Department of Human Resources. This brings the total number of deaths in the country to 2,191, including 47 in Illinois.

“The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years,” a news release from IDPH said.

“I know how difficult this news can be, especially about this very young child,” Gov. J. B. Pritzker said. “Upon hearing it, I admit I was immediately shaken, and it’s appropriate for any of us to grieve today.”

Illinois implemented a stay-at-home order on March 21. Pritzker said the state has been working to procure essential medical equipment for front-line workers and amp up its testing capabilities.

“We want everyone in Illinois to take COVID-19 seriously,” Ezike said. “If you haven’t been paying attention, maybe this is your wakeup call.”

Although the virus is more likely to cause deaths in adults, children who tested positive for COVID-19 have also died. Infant death has been an especially rare occurrence, but according to the New England Journal of Medicine at least one 10-month-old infant in Wuhan died in a hospital after being diagnosed.

“We should grieve,” Pritzker said. “We should grieve with our family of the state employees. With the many people already lost to this virus, young and old. We should grieve for the loss of a sense of normalcy we left behind just a few weeks ago. It’s ok today to grieve.”