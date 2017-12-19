Pro-Trump Commentators Are Suggesting A Link Between The Amtrak Crash And Antifa

Shortly after an Amtrak train derailed onto a highway on Monday in Washington, killing several people and injuring dozens more, pro-Trump personalities and media outlets implied a tenuous connection to anti-fascist “antifa.”

No immediate official cause for the train derailment was given Monday as federal investigators continued to comb the scene for evidence through the night. On Monday night, after this article was published, federal investigators said the train was traveling 80 mph in a 30 mph section of the track.



But multiple tweets and posts suggesting a connection to members of antifa were centered around a since-removed article on the website It’s Going Down!, which publishes news from anti-fascist and anarchist organizations. The anonymous post from April, which was republished from the website Puget Sound Anarchists, outlines how activists poured concrete on tracks near Olympia, Washington, as a form of protest against fracking. The post also said activists warned authorities about the concrete ahead of time.

There was no indication Monday that the train derailment was in any way connected to anti-fracking sentiment in the area, but Mike Cernovich, a pro-Trump blogger and conspiracy theorist, was one of the first people to suggest the connection between the It’s Going Down! post and the crash. In a live Periscope video viewed by more than 78,000 people, Cernovich said it "could be something, could be nothing."

He also said that “the FBI might want to talk to these people,” and in subsequent tweets continued to push the possible connection.