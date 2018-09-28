A False Claim About Kavanaugh's Testimony Has Gone Viral On Twitter

The tweet implied, without any proof, that the prosecutor Republican senators retained to question Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, one of the women accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, stopped asking Kavanaugh questions because she determined that he lied. It falsely sourced the information to the Wall Street Journal and was soon amplified by reporters and commentators on Twitter, racking up thousands of retweets and likes.

The same Twitter account also tweeted a second false claim, which stated that the American Bar Association had referred to the nonexistent WSJ report in its letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The letter asked the Senate to delay a vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation and allow the FBI to investigate Ford's accusation against him. It had no mention of the nonexistent WSJ report.