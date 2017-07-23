BuzzFeed News

Cate Blanchett Is Easily The Best Part Of The New "Thor: Ragnarok" Trailer

All hail Hela.

By Jaimie Etkin

Posted on July 22, 2017, at 10:09 p.m. ET

At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, a new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok was unveiled and it had everything...

Loki!

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie!

Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster!

Chris Hemsworth's arms!

Chris Hemsworth shirtless!

And a talking Hulk!

Also, what was hinted at in the first trailer was officially confirmed in this one: Cate Blanchett is fucking FIERCE as Hela, the goddess of death.

So

Fucking

FIIIIIIEEEERRRRCCCEEEEE!

Thor: Ragnarok will be released on Nov. 3, 2017.

