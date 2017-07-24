The Rock Made A Short About What His Day Is Like And I'm Exhausted

BuzzFeed News

"This is your new captain speaking."

By Jaimie Etkin

Posted on July 24, 2017, at 11:33 a.m. ET

In his spare time, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson filmed a short for Apple that gives us a peek into a day in the life of the busiest guy in Hollywood.

Firstly, he has a casual 25 appointments.

Apple

Before 7 a.m., he's already cutting a bonsai tree...

Apple

Getting his head shaved...

Apple
And running lines and working out, all at the same time.

Apple

He orders Lyfts because stars really are just like us.

Apple

But because they're also not like us at all when they've starred in the Fast and Furious franchise, they drive their own Lyfts very aggressively.

Apple
Apple

Like, right onto an active plane runway.

Apple
Apple
(Look familiar?)

Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures

He also flies planes to Rome.

Apple
Apple

And touches up Michelangelo's work on the Sistine Chapel.

Apple
Apple

He designs a clothing line...

Apple
Narrates the fashion show unveiling said clothing line...

Apple

And runs it from backstage wearing a leather T-shirt.

Apple

He cooks...

Apple
Apple

With the father of the pop-up restaurant, chef Ludo Lefebvre.

Apple
And plays the guzheng.

Apple
Apple

He also FaceTimes...from space.

Apple

And takes selfies in space.

Apple
Apple

And is back in time to deliver the lines he was practicing before 7 a.m.

Apple
Apple

Oh and PS, this is his phone background.

Apple

Who's tired?

WWE
WWE
