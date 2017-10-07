Harvey Weinstein Adviser Lisa Bloom Resigns Amid Fallout From Sexual Harassment Allegations

On Saturday, civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom announced on Twitter that she has resigned as an adviser to film executive Harvey Weinstein, who was the subject of a New York Times report earlier this week that alleged he's been sexual harassing women for decades .

I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein. My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement.

And hours after Bloom's announcement on Saturday, BuzzFeed News confirmed that high profile attorney and Democratic Party operative Lanny Davis had also dropped out of Weinstein's crisis management team. The defections of Bloom and Davis signaled that the scandal surrounding the movie mogul was far from dying down.

According to emails obtained by the New York Times, two members of the board of The Weinstein Company — Harvey Weinstein's brother, Bob, and Lance Maerov — were unhappy with how Bloom had been handling the allegations against Weintsein publicly. The Times reported that in one email, Maerov told Bloom she was "fanning the flames and compounding the problem" and asked her to remove herself from the situation. BuzzFeed News has reached out to The Weinstein Company for a comment.

On Good Morning America on Friday, Bloom revealed that she has been advising Weinstein for a year, since he optioned her book, Suspicion Nation, for a film. "I said to him, 'Look, there is a lot of rumors about you. Can we talk about it?' I was very surprised. He said, 'Yeah, I've been stupid. I'm embarrassed, Lisa. Tell me what to do now,'" Bloom told George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America.

"I've done a lot of cases on behalf of women and often thought, Gee, I wish I could get on the other side and smack that guy around a little bit, verbally. Here was an opportunity of a guy saying, 'Lisa, what should I do? I have behaved badly.' I'm like, 'Good, I'll tell you what to do. Be honest, be real.'"

Though Bloom took issue with Stephanopoulos characterizing Weinstein's behavior outlined by the Times as sexual harassment, a legal term, she did eventually agree. After she described Weinstein's 30 years of behavior as "gross," Stephanopoulos said, "It's illegal." "Yes," Bloom said. "You know, I agree."



Her decision to advise Weinstein came as a surprise to many, considering Bloom has represented women who brought sexual harassment claims against Bill O'Reilly, Janice Dickinson in her defamation case against Bill Cosby, Mischa Barton in her revenge porn case, and Blac Chyna in obtaining a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian.

Bloom advising Weinstein was also a choice that her mother, Gloria Allred — a longtime women's rights attorney — disagreed with. In a statement to The Wrap on Thursday, Allred said: “Had I been asked by Mr. Weinstein to represent him, I would have declined, because I do not represent individuals accused of sex harassment. I only represent those who allege that they are victims of sexual harassment.”