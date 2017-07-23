Ezra Miller Continues To Prove He Is Truly Is Just Like Us
Killing the game since 2016.
At the Justice League panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Ezra Miller (aka the Flash) showed up as a totally different hero: Edward Elric from the manga Fullmetal Alchemist.
He nailed it.
Yes, Gal Gadot (aka Wonder Woman) looks incredible...
But COME ON!
No one has more fun at Comic-Con than this guy.
He may have even outdone his 2016 Comic-Con look: Gandalf from Lord of the Rings.
Fans were loving it.
He is undoubtedly Comic-Con royalty.
The Greatest Thing™
Truly iconic.
Ezra Miller, doin' Comic-Con right since 2016.
'Til next year!
