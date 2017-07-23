BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Ezra Miller Continues To Prove He Is Truly Is Just Like Us

Arts & Entertainment / comiccon

Ezra Miller Continues To Prove He Is Truly Is Just Like Us

Killing the game since 2016.

By Jaimie Etkin

Headshot of Jaimie Etkin

Jaimie Etkin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 22, 2017, at 8:53 p.m. ET

At the Justice League panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Ezra Miller (aka the Flash) showed up as a totally different hero: Edward Elric from the manga Fullmetal Alchemist.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

He nailed it.

Aniplex of America, Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Yes, Gal Gadot (aka Wonder Woman) looks incredible...

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

But COME ON!

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

No one has more fun at Comic-Con than this guy.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

He may have even outdone his 2016 Comic-Con look: Gandalf from Lord of the Rings.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Fans were loving it.

ezra miller is a gift to humanity we don't deserve him
ً @ezramIIer

ezra miller is a gift to humanity we don't deserve him

Reply Retweet Favorite

He is undoubtedly Comic-Con royalty.

ezra miller aka the cosplay king
dinho @brucewoyne

ezra miller aka the cosplay king

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The Greatest Thing™

EZRA MILLER DRESSED LIKE EDWARD ELRIC THIS IS THE GREATEST THING
Childish Garbanzo @BasedGarbanzo

EZRA MILLER DRESSED LIKE EDWARD ELRIC THIS IS THE GREATEST THING

Reply Retweet Favorite

Truly iconic.

EZRA MILLER YOU'RE ICONIC
pazita @petermaxiff

EZRA MILLER YOU'RE ICONIC

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ezra Miller, doin' Comic-Con right since 2016.

Ezra Miller is attending comic-con how you're supposed to
laura @daisyrdley

Ezra Miller is attending comic-con how you're supposed to

Reply Retweet Favorite

'Til next year!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT