Just A Bunch Of Celebrity Photo-Booth Shots From Comic-Con
Justin Theroux and bubbles. You heard me.
San Diego Comic-Con 2017 is in full effect, and in between professional shoots at BuzzFeed News' suite, celebrities stepped into a prop-filled photo booth where they were left to their own devices. These are their photos. *Doink doink*
Broad City's Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson
The LEGO Ninjago Movie stars Justin Theroux and Olivia Munn
Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes
Gotham's Robin Lord Taylor
Arrow's Echo Kellum and Emily Bett Rickards
Stranger Things fan favorite Shannon Purser
Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, and Noah Schnapp
Once Upon a Time's Colin O'Donoghue
Danger & Eggs' Eric Knobel and Aidy Bryant
Legion stars Rachel Keller, Dan Stevens, and Aubrey Plaza.
Riverdale stars Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, and Ashleigh Murray
Once Upon a Time's Gabrielle Anwar
Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell
Lucifer's Rachael Harris, Tom Ellis, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, and Kevin Alejandro
Black Lightning's Nafessa Williams
Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe
Dirk Gently's Elijah Woods
The Originals' Joseph Morgan, Charles Michael Davis, Yusuf Gatewood, Riley Voelkel, Phoebe Tonkin, and Julie Plec
Aly & AJ
Archer's Aisha Tyler
Doctor Who's Pearl Mackie
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency's Hannah Marks, Samuel Barnett, and Jade Eshete
Legends of Tomorrow's Tala Ashe and Maisie Richardson-Sellers
The Exorcist stars Brianna Hildebrand and John Cho.
The Originals Charles Michael Davis and Yusuf Gatewood
Lucifer's Tom Ellis
DuckTales' Kate Micucci and Danny Pudi
People of the Earth's Ken Hall and Brian Huskey
Guardians of the Galaxy 2 stars Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan
Preacher's Joseph Gilgun and Ruth Negga
Hey Arnold's Jamil Walker Smith, Francesca Marie Smith, Lane Toran, and Anndi McAfee,
DuckTales' Ben Schwartz
The 100 star Eliza Taylor
The LEGO Ninjago Movie stars Kumail Nanjiani, Abbi Jacobson, and Michael Pena
People of the Earth's Björn Gustafsson and Michael Cassidy
The 100 star Lindsey Morgan
The Defenders stars Krysten Ritter and Finn Jones
Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes
Preacher's Ian Colletti and Graham McTavish
Teen Wolf stars Tyler Posey, Shelley Hennig, and Charlie Carver
DuckTales star David Tennant
What Would Diplo Do star James Van Der Beek.
Shadowhunters star Harry Shum Jr.
iZombie stars Rose McIver and Aly Michalka.
iZombie's Malcolm Goodwin and Rose McIver
Stranger Things's Joe Keery
iZombie stars Rahul Kohli and Robert Buckley.
Shadowhunters stars Katherine McNamara and Isaiah Mustafa.
Shadowhunters stars Toubia and Alberto Rosende.
Shadowhunters stars McNamara, Emeraude Toubia, and Matthew Daddario.
Shadowhunters stars Shum Jr., McNamara, and Dominic Sherwood.
The Exorcist stars Ben Daniels, Alfonso Herrera, and Kurt Egyiawan.
Colony star Josh Holloway.
Colony star Sarah Wayne Callies.
Colony star Tory Kittles.
Colony star Peter Jacobson.
Stan Against Evil stars John C. McGinley and Janet Varney.
This post will be updated daily, so check back for more!
