Just A Bunch Of Celebrity Photo-Booth Shots From Comic-Con

Arts & Entertainment / comiccon

Justin Theroux and bubbles. You heard me.

By Jaimie Etkin

Headshot of Jaimie Etkin

Jaimie Etkin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on July 23, 2017, at 12:28 a.m. ET

Posted on July 21, 2017, at 2:09 p.m. ET

San Diego Comic-Con 2017 is in full effect, and in between professional shoots at BuzzFeed News' suite, celebrities stepped into a prop-filled photo booth where they were left to their own devices. These are their photos. *Doink doink*

Broad City's Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson

The Bosco

The LEGO Ninjago Movie stars Justin Theroux and Olivia Munn

The Bosco

Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes

The Bosco
Gotham's Robin Lord Taylor

The Bosco

Arrow's Echo Kellum and Emily Bett Rickards

The Bosco

Stranger Things fan favorite Shannon Purser

The Bosco

Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, and Noah Schnapp

The Bosco
Once Upon a Time's Colin O'Donoghue

The Bosco

Danger & Eggs' Eric Knobel and Aidy Bryant

The Bosco

Legion stars Rachel Keller, Dan Stevens, and Aubrey Plaza.

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Riverdale stars Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, and Ashleigh Murray

The Bosco
Once Upon a Time's Gabrielle Anwar

The Bosco

Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell

The Bosco

Lucifer's Rachael Harris, Tom Ellis, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, and Kevin Alejandro

The Bosco

Black Lightning's Nafessa Williams

The Bosco
Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe

The Bosco

Dirk Gently's Elijah Woods

The Bosco

The Originals' Joseph Morgan, Charles Michael Davis, Yusuf Gatewood, Riley Voelkel, Phoebe Tonkin, and Julie Plec

The Bosco

Aly & AJ

The Bosco
Archer's Aisha Tyler

The Bosco

Doctor Who's Pearl Mackie

The Bosco

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency's Hannah Marks, Samuel Barnett, and Jade Eshete

The Bosco

Legends of Tomorrow's Tala Ashe and Maisie Richardson-Sellers

The Bosco
The Exorcist stars Brianna Hildebrand and John Cho.

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

The Originals Charles Michael Davis and Yusuf Gatewood

The Bosco

Lucifer's Tom Ellis

The Bosco

DuckTales' Kate Micucci and Danny Pudi

The Bosco
People of the Earth's Ken Hall and Brian Huskey

The Bosco

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 stars Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan

The Bosco

Preacher's Joseph Gilgun and Ruth Negga

The Bosco

Hey Arnold's Jamil Walker Smith, Francesca Marie Smith, Lane Toran, and Anndi McAfee,

The Bosco
DuckTales' Ben Schwartz

The Bosco

The 100 star Eliza Taylor

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

The LEGO Ninjago Movie stars Kumail Nanjiani, Abbi Jacobson, and Michael Pena

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

People of the Earth's Björn Gustafsson and Michael Cassidy

The Bosco
The 100 star Lindsey Morgan

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

The Defenders stars Krysten Ritter and Finn Jones

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Preacher's Ian Colletti and Graham McTavish

The Bosco
Teen Wolf stars Tyler Posey, Shelley Hennig, and Charlie Carver

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

DuckTales star David Tennant

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

What Would Diplo Do star James Van Der Beek.

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Shadowhunters star Harry Shum Jr.

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News
iZombie stars Rose McIver and Aly Michalka.

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

iZombie's Malcolm Goodwin and Rose McIver

The Bosco

Stranger Things's Joe Keery

The Bosco

iZombie stars Rahul Kohli and Robert Buckley.

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News
Shadowhunters stars Katherine McNamara and Isaiah Mustafa.

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Shadowhunters stars Toubia and Alberto Rosende.

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Shadowhunters stars McNamara, Emeraude Toubia, and Matthew Daddario.

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Shadowhunters stars Shum Jr., McNamara, and Dominic Sherwood.

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News
The Exorcist stars Ben Daniels, Alfonso Herrera, and Kurt Egyiawan.

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Colony star Josh Holloway.

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Colony star Sarah Wayne Callies.

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Colony star Tory Kittles.

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News
Colony star Peter Jacobson.

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Stan Against Evil stars John C. McGinley and Janet Varney.

The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

This post will be updated daily, so check back for more!

