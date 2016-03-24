BuzzFeed News

Celebrity Tweets About Garry Shandling's Death

Celebrity Tweets About Garry Shandling's Death

"He was as deep as he was funny. I wanted Garry Shandling to live forever and I somehow thought he would."

By Jaimie Etkin

Posted on March 24, 2016, at 5:07 p.m. ET

When news broke that comedian Garry Shandling died at 66 on Thursday in a Los Angeles hospital due to a medical emergency, many fellow comedians, actors, and media personalities paid their respects on Twitter.

Shandling in March 2014.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Shandling in March 2014.

Sunday, my longtime friend Garry Shandling was here, making every1 laugh. I loved him. I'll miss our talks the most.
Kathy Griffin @kathygriffin

Sunday, my longtime friend Garry Shandling was here, making every1 laugh. I loved him. I'll miss our talks the most.

Garry Shandling was one of the most brilliant people I have ever known. A shocking huge loss.
Billy Crystal @BillyCrystal

Garry Shandling was one of the most brilliant people I have ever known. A shocking huge loss.

Garry Shandling, you came to an early promotional screening of CYRUS and hung w/me &amp; @jayduplass afterwards at PF Changs. Thank you.
Mark Duplass @MarkDuplass

Garry Shandling, you came to an early promotional screening of CYRUS and hung w/me &amp; @jayduplass afterwards at PF Changs. Thank you.

R.I.P. Garry Shandling. I’m so shocked and saddened. He was brilliantly funny, and so kind to me.
Joshua Malina @JoshMalina

R.I.P. Garry Shandling. I’m so shocked and saddened. He was brilliantly funny, and so kind to me.

The great Garry Shandling's work is such a touchstone for me that I was actually discussing him moments before I heard the sad news. RIP
Stephen Merchant @StephenMerchant

The great Garry Shandling's work is such a touchstone for me that I was actually discussing him moments before I heard the sad news. RIP

"Nice guys finish first. If you don't know that, then you don't know where the finish line is." Garry Shandling
Jerry O'Connell @MrJerryOC

"Nice guys finish first. If you don't know that, then you don't know where the finish line is." Garry Shandling

If it's true I am heartsick @GarryShandling has died? One in a million brilliant people say it's not so
Sandra Bernhard @SandraBernhard

If it's true I am heartsick @GarryShandling has died? One in a million brilliant people say it's not so

R.I.P. Garry Shandling. I am so saddened to hear this. Brilliantly funny and such a great guy. He will be so missed.
Albert Brooks @AlbertBrooks

R.I.P. Garry Shandling. I am so saddened to hear this. Brilliantly funny and such a great guy. He will be so missed.

Not Garry Shandling!!!!!! A treasure!!!!!! How sad.
Andy Cohen @Andy

Not Garry Shandling!!!!!! A treasure!!!!!! How sad.

Garry Shandling was as kind and generous as he was funny and that is saying a lot.
Jimmy Kimmel @jimmykimmel

Garry Shandling was as kind and generous as he was funny and that is saying a lot.

I'm both shocked &amp; saddened at the passing of Garry Shandling. He'll forever remain a comedic legend. #RIP
Jackée Harry @JackeeHarry

I'm both shocked &amp; saddened at the passing of Garry Shandling. He'll forever remain a comedic legend. #RIP

RIP the great Garry Shandling. Surely, one of the most influential comedians of a generation.
Ricky Gervais @rickygervais

RIP the great Garry Shandling. Surely, one of the most influential comedians of a generation.

Garry Shandling was one of my absolute favourites and ahead of his time. So sad.
Jemaine Clement @AJemaineClement

Garry Shandling was one of my absolute favourites and ahead of his time. So sad.

Stunned to hear of Garry Shandling's death. A true television pioneer.
Matt Lucas @RealMattLucas

Stunned to hear of Garry Shandling's death. A true television pioneer.

Can't believe that I just heard Garry Shandling died. I'm shattered.
Rich Eisen @richeisen

Can't believe that I just heard Garry Shandling died. I'm shattered.

This Garry Shandling news is devastating.
Paul Scheer @paulscheer

This Garry Shandling news is devastating.

Peace to a very funny man Garry Shandling
Daryl Hannah @dhlovelife

Peace to a very funny man Garry Shandling

OMG not @GarryShandling, I'm heartbroken and will always remember our laughs we shared on the set of #XFiles #RIP
Constance Zimmer @ConstanceZimmer

OMG not @GarryShandling, I'm heartbroken and will always remember our laughs we shared on the set of #XFiles #RIP

So saddened by the death of Garry Shandling. Brilliantly funny guy. And a sweetheart, too. Did his show twice. RIP.
Pat Sajak @patsajak

So saddened by the death of Garry Shandling. Brilliantly funny guy. And a sweetheart, too. Did his show twice. RIP.

.@GarryShandling no no no. I love you. I cannot accept that you are gone. Rest in Power my hero. #RIPGarry
Margaret Cho @margaretcho

.@GarryShandling no no no. I love you. I cannot accept that you are gone. Rest in Power my hero. #RIPGarry

This really hurts. Rest In Peace, @GarryShandling.
Ken Jeong @kenjeong

This really hurts. Rest In Peace, @GarryShandling.

Absolutely can't process the loss of Garry Shandling. Such a genius, such a wonderful man, such an inspiration. I was so honored to know him
Paul Feig @paulfeig

Absolutely can't process the loss of Garry Shandling. Such a genius, such a wonderful man, such an inspiration. I was so honored to know him

Saddened over Garry Shandling. He was a comedy idol of mine. He leaves behind the greatest single-camera comedy of all time. #LarrySanders
Seth MacFarlane @SethMacFarlane

Saddened over Garry Shandling. He was a comedy idol of mine. He leaves behind the greatest single-camera comedy of all time. #LarrySanders

RIP Garry Shandling. #Irreplaceable
Michael McKean @MJMcKean

RIP Garry Shandling. #Irreplaceable

Heartbreaking news about Garry Shandling. Just heartbreaking.
Seth Meyers @sethmeyers

Heartbreaking news about Garry Shandling. Just heartbreaking.

He was as deep as he was funny. I wanted Garry Shandling to live forever and I somehow thought he would.
Josh Radnor @JoshRadnor

He was as deep as he was funny. I wanted Garry Shandling to live forever and I somehow thought he would.

Gonna miss @GarryShandling was a great guy and comedian. Had a great night with him once and we laughed and laughed...#RIP
David Boreanaz @David_Boreanaz

Gonna miss @GarryShandling was a great guy and comedian. Had a great night with him once and we laughed and laughed...#RIP

Rest in Peace, Garry Shandling. His work, including the Larry Sanders Show, was an enormous influence.
James Gunn @JamesGunn

Rest in Peace, Garry Shandling. His work, including the Larry Sanders Show, was an enormous influence.

