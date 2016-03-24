Celebrity Tweets About Garry Shandling's Death
"He was as deep as he was funny. I wanted Garry Shandling to live forever and I somehow thought he would."
When news broke that comedian Garry Shandling died at 66 on Thursday in a Los Angeles hospital due to a medical emergency, many fellow comedians, actors, and media personalities paid their respects on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
-
Jaimie Etkin is the entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Jaimie Etkin at jaimie.etkin@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.