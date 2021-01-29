Here's The Life Of Legendary Actor Cicely Tyson In Photos

Cicely Tyson, the Hollywood legend who won Emmy and Tony awards during a 70-year career that spanned television, film, and theater, died Thursday at the age of 96.

Tyson became a legend over decades of turning down stereotypical roles for Black women and instead forging a path with nuanced characters that led to household name status with roles in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, East Side/West Side, and later a guest role in ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder. In all, she was nominated for 16 Emmy Awards.

Here's a look back on her iconic life.