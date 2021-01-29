Here's The Life Of Legendary Actor Cicely Tyson In Photos
The award-winning actor who carved out an iconic career for her roles in theater, film and television, died on Thursday at age 96.
Cicely Tyson, the Hollywood legend who won Emmy and Tony awards during a 70-year career that spanned television, film, and theater, died Thursday at the age of 96.
Tyson became a legend over decades of turning down stereotypical roles for Black women and instead forging a path with nuanced characters that led to household name status with roles in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, East Side/West Side, and later a guest role in ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder. In all, she was nominated for 16 Emmy Awards.
Here's a look back on her iconic life.
