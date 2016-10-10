Poem: "Brown Girl Dreaming" By Jacqueline Woodson

Who is this brown girl dreaming, my teacher wants to know.

Staring out the window so.

Head in hands and eyes – gone from here.

Where are you, Dear?

Come back to the classroom, my pretty brown girl

I fear you’re halfway around the world.

Where is that mind of yours now?

Outside the winter stabs through the air

sneaks past the classroom windowpane and there

beneath a truck

a frozen bird being sniffed by a stray cat,

I don’t yet know the word ‘disdain’

But in this moment, the world feels far away

I dream of stepping out into it one day to rest my feet

in unfamiliar sand, to touch the hand of a boy or girl

on the other side – where it’s nighttime now, or summer there.

And maybe return to this place, a different girl with

just a trace of who I used to be echoing somewhere nearby

to me and as the teacher goes on and on her words are suddenly

becoming a poem that I may sing on an orange afternoon

inside a room where people will know my name.