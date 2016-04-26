These Women Sportswriters Had Tweets About Them Read To Their Faces Some of the men found the tweets to be so degrading, they found it difficult to hear them being said aloud. Warning: This story contains graphic material. Twitter

The men who were asked to read them didn't write the tweets, and had never seen them before.

Both women had read the tweets before, but had never heard them said out loud to them. youtube.com / Via youtube.com

The video is a project by Just Not Sports, a podcast that discusses the "interests and passions of the people who make sports fun."

Some of the first tweets they read were misinformed, the women pointed out. youtube.com / Via youtube.com "I'm actually not a beat writer at all...but OK," DiCaro said, when described that way by one person.

One person said, "Sarah Spain sounds like a nagging wife on TV today." youtube.com / Via youtube.com To which she replied: "Not even married yet."

Some of the men found the tweets to be so degrading, they found it difficult to say them aloud. youtube.com / Via youtube.com "This is why we don't hire any females unless we want our cocks sucked or our food cooked," one of the tweets read.

"I hope your dog gets hit by a car, you bitch," another read. youtube.com / Via youtube.com

Many of the tweets were horrifically violent, openly advocating for the rape or physical abuse of the two women. youtube.com / Via youtube.com

The men reading the tweets had trouble continuing and were very uncomfortable. It became difficult for them to look the women in the eye. youtube.com / Via youtube.com "I'm sorry," one man said.

"I'm having trouble looking at you when I'm saying these things," another said. youtube.com / Via youtube.com

And for some, it was all too much. youtube.com / Via youtube.com

Just Not Sports says that it wants to shine a light on the fact that some women in sports are harassed online just for doing their jobs. youtube.com / Via youtube.com

At the end, the video implores people to think about the gravity of what they post online. youtube.com / Via youtube.com

The video's creators have coined the hashtag #MoreThanMean to bring attention to the issue of online bullying of women in sports. Check out @JustNotSports to learn more about the project.