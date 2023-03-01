"Daisy Jones & The Six" Is A TV Show Now And Unfortunately It's Boring

The problem with making a TV show inspired by Fleetwood Mac is that if the fictional band is less interesting than the real deal, the whole project starts to seem pointless. Why mythologize a fake band when the history of the real one is richer and more epic?

This is the shadow that haunts Daisy Jones & the Six, Amazon Prime’s adaptation of the 2019 Taylor Jenkins-Reid novel of the same name, which premieres this Friday. The show chronicles the rise and fall of a rock band — also called Daisy Jones & the Six — based in Laurel Canyon in the 1970s. The members struggle with drug addiction and internal drama, but from this emotional maelstrom, they produce a beloved album, embark on a sold-out tour, and become “the most famous band in the world.”