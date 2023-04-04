Brooke Shields Shares Her Story In A New Unsatisfying Documentary

But intercutting clips of the film with criticism of it doesn’t make it less sexually charged, and so Pretty Baby serves up the same appeal as Blue Lagoon once did: offering transgression and distance from the transgression at the same time. Visually, the documentary revels in the beauty and eroticism of young, thin, naked Shields, but verbally, it skirts the obvious and uncomfortable truth that the clips are sexually arousing. It intercuts clips of giggling teenagers from 1980 talking about the movie’s appeal: “I liked it because I have a lively imagination,” smirks one. “It teaches a lot of things,” says another, euphemistically. Shields herself sidesteps the issue. She says that “Blue Lagoon was one of the first movies that parents let their children see that had to do with coming of age, loss of virginity, [and] sexuality in that way,” but she doesn’t specify in what way, which is pornographically.

Certainly Shields doesn’t have to relive her own sexualization so explicitly, but the documentary’s self-denial — no, this isn’t erotic — prevents it from probing more challenging questions. Pretty Baby addresses how Randal Kleiser, the director of Blue Lagoon, tried to market the movie as “a reality show,” evidence of Shields’s real-life sexual awakening and loss of virginity, but it doesn’t link this gross anecdote to a larger pattern of older men asserting ownership over Shields’s sexuality. Though Shields does later talk in depth about her experience with sexual assault, a segment of the documentary which is admirably and sensitively handled, elsewhere, she seems determined to put on a good face. Recounting an ordeal she endured at age 16, when her mother sued photographer and family friend Garry Gross to prevent him from releasing nude photos he took of Shields when she was 9, she says, reasonably, “It was so hurtful to me. … Why put me through that?” It’s a startlingly mild assessment of the situation, but it’s revealing of the documentary’s fundamental mission, which is not to evaluate Shields’s public image through a feminist lens, but to give Shields control over her story where she has so frequently had none.