Amelia Dimoldenberg Flirts With Celebs For All Of Us

It’s been nearly 10 years since Jesse Eisenberg’s infamous interview with Romina Puga, but I still think about it all the time.

For those of you who haven’t seen it, it is a very bizarre and intense three-minute clip, in which the pair trade rapid-fire banter that seems either flirty or mean or both. The interview derails immediately. In her first question, Puga refers to Morgan Freeman, Eisenberg’s costar in Now You See Me, which he was promoting at the time, as “Freeman,” to which Eisenberg asks, “What are you — on a baseball team with him?” And it only gets more chaotic from there. Puga tells Eisenberg he has fat thumbs and calls him a jerk; he quips that she’s on his time and calls her “the Carrot Top of interviewers.” It’s awkward, but they’re both laughing.

When the video first came out, Puga posted on Tumblr that Eisenberg had “ humiliated ” her; he expressed confusion, saying that was “ the exact opposite of [his] experience .” But this fleeting scandal never gained traction. YouTube commenters continue to debate whether the video is funny or rude, real or staged. Few people reference Puga’s Tumblr reaction, though some muse about the strangeness of human communication, and how confusing it is that two people can have the same interaction and draw such different conclusions from it.

The thing is, awkward celebrity interviews are compulsively watchable. Especially the flirty ones. Seeing these charming, normally unflappable people get caught off guard feels like a delicious insight. It’s a peek into the humanity underneath celebrities’ tightly controlled PR personas and years of training to perform for the public eye.