The 8 Weirdest Hoaxes And Conspiracy Theories About The Clinton Campaign Emails

Jessica Mcgowan / Getty Images

According to a viral story on The Gateway Pundit, Clinton "trashed African Americans" and described them as "losers."

Blogger Jim Hoft linked to an email published by Wikileaks that included the following passage:

The main reason behind successful immigration should be painfully obvious to even the most dimwitted of observers: Some groups of people are almost always highly successful given only half a chance (Jews*, Hindus/Sikhs and Chinese people, for example), while others (Muslims, blacks** and Roma***, for instance) fare badly almost irrespective of circumstances.

In fact, Hillary Clinton said no such thing, and neither did anyone connected to her campaign. It was merely a racist mass-email sent to more than a dozen people, including Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and numerous journalists.

The Gateway Pundit post has since been deleted without explanation, but other blogs have repeated the claim that Clinton disparaged black Americans.