Walmart Took "Impeach 45" Shirts Off Its Website After Backlash From Trump Supporters

There are many pro-Trump items still available on the retailer's website.

Walmart removed a line of "Impeach 45" items from its website on Tuesday after backlash on social media from supporters of President Donald Trump.

The items were available as shirts and baby onesies by a third party on Walmart's website. The clothing company behind the items was listed as Old Glory.

We just heard something about @Walmart @WalmartNewsroom. We hope it's not true!

Many prominent pro-Trump figures on Twitter had complained to Walmart about the "Impeach 45" items.

.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx

"What kind of message are you trying to send?" tweeted Ryan Fournier, founder of the group Students For Trump.

hey @Walmart care to explain why you would sell these shirts? Are you out of your mind taking the chance of alienating at least half the population? #Walmart #Impeach45 https://t.co/DJYmMuqWv2

"Are you out of your mind taking the chance of alienating at least half the population?" asked conservative radio host Joe Pags.

The product pages for the baby onesie and similar items were no longer active as of Tuesday afternoon. A search for "Impeach 45" on Walmart's website also did not return any results.



A Walmart spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the items had been removed.

"These items were sold by third party sellers on our open marketplace, and were not offered directly by Walmart. We’re removing these types of items pending review of our marketplace policies," a company statement read.



Walmart did not respond to follow-up questions about how long such a review will take, if the items could be re-listed following the review, and whether other products featuring political messages will also be affected.