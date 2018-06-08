Can You Tell Which Of These Stories Are Real And Which Ones Are Bullshit?
Did you fall for fake news this week?
-
A SWAT team raided the home of Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg.
It's real.
David Hogg, a recent graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a prominent activist against gun violence, was "swatted" Tuesday morning when someone called in a false report that a person with a weapon was inside the house.
-
Melania Trump tweeted a coded call for "HELP" after not being seen in public for weeks.
It's fake!
The tweet was a fake sent out by artist Felipe Sobreiro as a joke. But it went mega-viral, and many people thought it was real.
-
Russian state TV photoshopped a smile onto Kim Jong Un during his meeting with Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister.
Note: This photo is not the one in question.
It's true!
A photo of Kim with an awkward smile was broadcast on Rossiya 1. The official photo of the handshake with Lavrov that was released by the Russian government, however, does not show Kim smiling. Rossiya 1 maintains they didn't doctor the photo, but did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for the original photo.
-
A fan who got kicked out of a Slayer concert tried to swim back to the venue.
It's true!
According to Exclaim! magazine, the fan was kicked out of a show in Toronto. He valiantly tried to make his way back to the venue, which was an outdoor stage on the lake. (Security apparently didn't let him in, even though Slayer tried to vouch for him.)
-
This image shows Philadelphia Eagles players kneeling in protest during the national anthem.
Nope!
Donald Trump disinvited the Eagles from the White House after many players said they wouldn't go. However, the photos that Fox News used for its reporting actually showed the Eagles praying before games — not protesting. Fox News has since pulled the clips from social media and apologized for the "error."
-
A veterans group in Arizona found a camp used for human trafficking.
That's not true.
Members of the group Veterans on Patrol stumbled on a campsite they claimed was used for child sex trafficking, sparking numerous online conspiracy theories. But local law enforcement and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigated and said it was just an abandoned homeless camp with no evidence of any human trafficking or other crimes.
-
A couple was stuck together for 16 hours after mistaking super glue for lube.
It's fake!
Luckily for the two men pictured, this did not happen. As Lead Stories reports, the image is from an unrelated story and the article itself is a hoax from World News Daily Report, a satirical website.
-
