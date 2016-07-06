BuzzFeed News

Sunnis And Shiites Prayed Together In Baghdad At The Site Of A Deadly ISIS Bombing

Sunnis And Shiites Prayed Together In Baghdad At The Site Of A Deadly ISIS Bombing

"Every time you bomb a place you make us more united."

By Ishmael N. Daro

Hundreds of Sunnis and Shiites in Baghdad attended prayers together to mark the end of Ramadan at the site of a bombing that killed at least 250 people.

Thaier Al-sudani / Reuters

ISIS claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack, in which a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden truck into a building in the busy shopping area of Karrada. The terrorist group said it deliberately targeted Shiite Muslims.

Thaier Al-sudani / Reuters

ISIS, which preaches an extremist version of Sunni Islam, considers Shiites heretics and apostates. The group's English-language publication Daqib devoted most of an issue earlier this year to justifying the murder of Shiites.

Initial estimates put the death toll at about 125, but by Tuesday that number had risen to 250, according to the Iraqi health ministry. It was the deadliest attack since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003.

Thaier Al-sudani / Reuters

The mourners on Wednesday prayed together as a sign of unity and solidarity, rejecting ISIS's sectarian vision of Islam.

Khalid Al Mousily / Reuters
Khalid Al Mousily / Reuters
"I say to Daesh, every time you bomb a place you make us more united," a young man at the vigil told Reuters, using another name for ISIS.

Thaier Al-sudani / Reuters

Most Muslims regard Ramadan as a time of peace and harmony, but this has been one of the bloodiest Ramadans in memory.

Thaier Al-sudani / Reuters

In addition to the bombing in Baghdad, there were also deadly attacks in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Yemen, and Saudi Arabia.

Thaier Al-sudani / Reuters

Most of the attacks were claimed by or linked to ISIS.

Omar Mateen, the gunman who killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, pledged allegiance to the terrorist group before carrying out the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

