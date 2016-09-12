Shaq Tried Teyana Taylor's Dance Moves From The "Fade" Music Video
He missed his true calling.
We all know Shaq loves to dance.
Like, really loves it.
But you haven't lived until you've seen Shaq do Teyana Taylor's dance from the "Fade" music video.
Shaq posted a minute-long dance video on his Instagram, in which he dances around in his underwear to "Fade" playing on his phone.
It's pretty magical.
Being an NBA Hall Of Famer must be nice, but Shaq clearly missed his true calling.
Watch his whole performance here.
-
Ishmael N. Daro is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto. PGP fingerprint: 5A1D 9099 3497 DA4B
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.