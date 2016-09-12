Shaq Tried Teyana Taylor's Dance Moves From The "Fade" Music Video

BuzzFeed News

He missed his true calling.

By Ishmael N. Daro

Ishmael N. Daro

September 12, 2016

We all know Shaq loves to dance.

NBC

Like, really loves it.

But you haven't lived until you've seen Shaq do Teyana Taylor's dance from the "Fade" music video.

Shaq / Instagram
Kanye West / VEVO

Shaq posted a minute-long dance video on his Instagram, in which he dances around in his underwear to "Fade" playing on his phone.

It's pretty magical.

Instagram / Via Instagram: @shaq

Being an NBA Hall Of Famer must be nice, but Shaq clearly missed his true calling.

Instagram / Via Instagram: @shaq

Watch his whole performance here.

Instagram
Instagram: @shaq

The only thing missing was the cat makeup.

