The shooter, identified as Nasim Aghdam, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after injuring several others on the YouTube campus in San Bruno, California.

So far, very little is known about Aghdam. On her personal website and social media accounts, she frequently posted about animals rights and veganism, and alleged that Google and YouTube were discriminating against her.

Authorities did not speculate about a possible motive, but that didn't stop the internet from unleashing a flurry of fake news.

Here's a look at what hit online: