Reddit banned the /r/greatawakening subreddit on Wednesday, shuttering one of the most active online hubs for the QAnon conspiracy theory where believers had recently called for Hillary Clinton to be hanged and hoped to see "her blood pouring down the gutters."

The subreddit had more than 70,000 subscribers before it was removed.

"As of September 12, r/greatawakening has been banned due to repeated violations of the terms of our content policy," a Reddit spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "We are very clear in our site terms of service that posting content that incites violence, disseminates personal information, or harasses will get users and communities banned from Reddit."

QAnon is a sprawling conspiracy theory predicated on the baseless claim that Donald Trump is fighting a secret war against powerful factions within the federal government, Hollywood, and the Democratic Party, who are all involved in an array of crimes. Like the discredited Pizzagate conspiracy theory, QAnon also involves regular accusations against public figures of being involved in pedophilia. Cryptic clues posted on the 4chan and 8chan message boards, signed "Q," are the fuel for the conspiracy theory.

The conspiracy theory has been gaining steam since late 2017, and came to wider public attention in late July when dozens of Trump supporters attended a rally in Florida while sporting QAnon shirts and signs. A month later, one of the most prominent promoters of QAnon, Lionel Lebron, took a photo with Trump in the Oval Office. (White House staff told the Daily Beast they could not explain how the meeting happened.)