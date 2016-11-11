BuzzFeed News

This Woman's Public Pooping Is Being Falsely Linked To Anti-Trump Protests

The clip is actually from Mexico in 2012.

By Ishmael N. Daro

Posted on November 11, 2016, at 5:30 p.m. ET

Video of a Mexican artist defecating on a sign has been falsely linked to anti-Trump protests that erupted in American cities this week following the presidential election.

The video shows performance artist Rocío Boliver during a 2012 protest in Mexico City, when many people took to the streets to denounce the election of Enrique Peña Nieto, Mexico's current president. In the clip, Boliver squats over a placard, poops on it, then uses her hands to smear it on.

The video was recirculated this week on several conservative blogs and Facebook pages, with the claim that it showed an American protester defiling a Trump sign.

"This is evil," conservative activist Pamela Geller said of the video. "Pure evil and that is what we are dealing with and that is what we are up against – the hatred of the good for being the good."

Geller has since removed the video from her blog, but not before the post had gotten thousands of shares on Facebook.

A Facebook video of the alleged Trump protester had gotten at least six million views before it disappeared.

The clip, uploaded by Facebook user Braden Walter, did not include audio. If it had, the sound of protesters chanting slogans in Spanish would have been audible.

Here's the original. Warning: It shows a woman smearing poop on a sign with her bare hands.

Honestly, you probably don't want to watch it.

