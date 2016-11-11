This Woman's Public Pooping Is Being Falsely Linked To Anti-Trump Protests
The clip is actually from Mexico in 2012.
Video of a Mexican artist defecating on a sign has been falsely linked to anti-Trump protests that erupted in American cities this week following the presidential election.
The video was recirculated this week on several conservative blogs and Facebook pages, with the claim that it showed an American protester defiling a Trump sign.
A Facebook video of the alleged Trump protester had gotten at least six million views before it disappeared.
Here's the original. Warning: It shows a woman smearing poop on a sign with her bare hands.
-
Ishmael N. Daro is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto. PGP fingerprint: 5A1D 9099 3497 DA4B
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
