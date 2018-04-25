No, Kanye's Pro-Trump Tweets Did Not Cost Him 9 Million Followers

Twitter says Kanye has approximately 27 million followers, even though some users saw a much lower number after he posted pro-Trump tweets on Wednesday.

Twitter says it's not true that Kanye West lost 9 million followers within minutes of tweeting praise for President Donald Trump.

Screenshots of Kanye's profile started making the rounds that showed the two different follower numbers, and many suggested it was a direct result of his pro-Trump tweets.

A Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the lower figure is wrong. "We can confirm that Kanye's follower count is currently at approximately 27M followers," the spokesperson said. "Any fluctuation that people might be seeing is an inconsistency and should be resolved soon."

Kanye returned to Twitter earlier this month after deactivating his account in 2017. The inconsistency in the number of followers is likely related to that reactivation and so should soon be the same across all platforms.