There's A Hoax About A Mexican Supermarket Fundraising For A "Trump Wall"

There's A Hoax About A Mexican Supermarket Fundraising For A "Trump Wall"

The company denies the whole thing.

By Ishmael N. Daro

Posted on November 18, 2016, at 2:07 p.m. ET

Photos of a fake receipt from a Mexican grocery chain claim to show a "donation" going toward the construction of Donald Trump's border wall.

The receipt shows a charge of 10 pesos for a &quot;Trump wall.&quot; The photo of the receipt started circulating on social media shortly after Donald Trump&#x27;s election. One of his signature campaign promises was to build a wall along the entire Mexico-US border, and to force Mexico to pay for it.
Here's another version of the same hoax.

Many Mexicans have been angrily sharing the images, declaring their disgust with Soriana for apparently helping to realize one of Trump's most controversial goals.

&quot;Don&#x27;t buy in Soriana,&quot; reads this comment on Facebook.According to Snopes, the whole thing is based on an earlier hoax from from 2013, when an additional &quot;donation&quot; was allegedly found on receipts in support of a national telethon for children&#x27;s health care.
Soriana, which has more than 800 stores across Mexico, has issued a statement denying the "Trump wall" charge.

"The image is a meme in which a fake receipt is shown, it has been altered with a clear bias," the company said in Spanish."We want to reaffirm our position and commitment to the country as a 100% Mexican company, as one of the biggest employers in the country and with an important business platform for our partners."

"Our commitment has and always will be with our country and especially with the economy of Mexican families."

