There's A Hoax About A Mexican Supermarket Fundraising For A "Trump Wall"
The company denies the whole thing.
Photos of a fake receipt from a Mexican grocery chain claim to show a "donation" going toward the construction of Donald Trump's border wall.
Here's another version of the same hoax.
Many Mexicans have been angrily sharing the images, declaring their disgust with Soriana for apparently helping to realize one of Trump's most controversial goals.
Soriana, which has more than 800 stores across Mexico, has issued a statement denying the "Trump wall" charge.
"Our commitment has and always will be with our country and especially with the economy of Mexican families."
