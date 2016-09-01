BuzzFeed News

Icelandic Women Have Been Inundated With Marriage Proposals Because Of This Hoax

Icelandic Women Have Been Inundated With Marriage Proposals Because Of This Hoax

Please stop asking, you weirdos.

By Ishmael N. Daro

Posted on September 1, 2016, at 5:48 p.m. ET

Iceland's government would like everyone to know that it will not pay foreign men $5,000 a month if they marry Icelandic women.

According to the hoax, Iceland has a gender imbalance so severe that the government's solution is to pay foreign men $5,000 a month to relocate to the country and marry an Icelandic woman. Apparently, "priority in this resolution will go to North Africa's population."
Reportng / Via reportng.com

The bullshit story has been republished by a handful of other sites and blogs, and widely shared on social media.

Facebook / Via Facebook: AmericaForArabs

One Icelandic woman — a streamer on Twitch who goes by Sanxyra — told BuzzFeed News that, seemingly overnight, many of her female friends were being inundated with friend requests and messages on Facebook.

Sanxyra

Others have written about the same phenomenon, saying that most of the interest seemed to come from men from the Middle East and North Africa.

"Some men started off with flirting, others went straight to proposals," Sanxyra said via email. "Most of the girls just laughed about this, and ignored the messages."

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: sanxyra

For the record, Iceland does not have a gender imbalance, as even a minute of googling will show you.

CIA World Factbook / Via cia.gov

In the last few months, about 30 people have contacted Iceland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs for more information on how to get paid for their services, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Now please stop asking.

Quora / Via quora.com
