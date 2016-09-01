Icelandic Women Have Been Inundated With Marriage Proposals Because Of This Hoax

The rumour appears to have started with The Spirit Whispers, a blog that promotes fake international news stories meant to go viral. The posts are riddled with spelling and grammar errors, and rarely cite any sources for their fantastical reporting, but the Iceland story has gotten more than 120,000 shares, likes, and comments on Facebook since it was published in late June.

According to the hoax, Iceland has a gender imbalance so severe that the government's solution is to pay foreign men $5,000 a month to relocate to the country and marry an Icelandic woman. Apparently, "priority in this resolution will go to North Africa's population."